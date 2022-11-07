OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The polls open at 7 a.m. for the November 8 General Election. There are 7 local races in Okaloosa County Florida.

State Senator District 1: Precincts 1-4, 9, 12, 13 as well as parts of 5, 6, and 11. Doug Braxton Charlie Nichols

State Senator District 2: Precincts 7, 8, 10, 14-52 as well as parts of 5, 6 and 11. Jay Trumbull Carolynn Zonia

State Representative District 3: Precincts 1, 2, 5, 6, 51 as well as parts of 3, 4, 7, 8, and 13 Joel Rudman Write-in

The Crestview City Council Precinct 1: Parts of Okaloosa Co. precincts 8, 9, 11, 12, 13, 45, 52 Joe Blocker Shannon D. Hayes Thara M. Larkins

The City of Destin Mayor Race: Precincts 20, 35, 44, 50 Rodney Braden Bobby Wagner

The Special Deannexation Referendum for Laurel Hill: Residents of Laurel Hill in deannexation district Vote FOR or AGAINST 176.68 acres to be removed from the official Laurel Hill city limits to become unincorporated Okaloosa County property.

The Special Referendum for North Okaloosa Fire District: Precincts 3, 6, 8, 9, 11, 12, 13, 45, 51, 52 Vote FOR or AGAINST a $0.30 new residential construction and a $0.40 new commercial construction fire district impact fee to be used for capital goods in the fire district.



Early voting numbers for the 2022 General Election shows 31.98% with 46,049 votes out of 144,014 registered.

In comparison, the 2018 General Election reported a 62.5% voter turnout with 84,723 votes out of the 135,563 registered. The 2020 Presidential General Election 78.24% with

117,124 votes out of 149,700 registered.

WKRG News 5 will be watching the local races with the unofficial results posted Tuesday night.

