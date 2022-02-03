BAKER, Fla. (WKRG) — A $14.5 Million internet expansion project is being put into motion for Okaloosa County residents.

A persistent problem for people North of Baker, accessing the internet for work or school at home, or even streaming shows is nearly impossible.

“We have no internet. Kids can’t play on internet, we cant use the internet, my wife can’t work on the internet,” said Baker resident Gary Vonadonna.

Okaloosa county plans to use American Rescue Plan funding to expand the current 250 miles of fiber internet service. Staff released a broadband survey for the month of February asking residents to fill out the seven to 10 questions prompted.

The survey will also run an integrated speed test telling them what area needs the most work.

“We want to be sure that those funds are going to assist those that are most in need,” said Sheila Fitzgerald, deputy county administrator.

The board plans to add 50 miles of fiber cable to the North end of the county like in Baker, Laurel Hill and holt. Some residents said any progress in the northside is better than what they have now.

“We got two internets coming into the house right now and we cant. it’s bad,” said Vonadonna.

The survey will end on March 1, 2022. Okaloosa County says the next step will be to analyze the data and install the new fiber lines in the hot spot areas. Then have internet companies link the service to paying customers.

“Applying for jobs, working from home, watching home movies, Netflix, things of that nature. all of those speeds should be enhanced,” said Mel Ponder, Okaloosa County Commission Board Chairman.

The project is set into three phases. The full broadband expansion should be complete by 2025. The survey is linked on the Okaloosa County website and the county Facebook page.

You can go directly to the survey by clicking here.