Okaloosa County opening two cold weather shelters this weekend

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County is expecting the weather to drop below 40 degrees during the overnight hours of Saturday, Nov. 13, into Sunday, Nov. 14. In response to the weather change, the county is opening two cold weather shelters.
North End
Crestview Area Homeless Shelter “Helping Hands House”
120 Duggan Ave
Crestview, Fl. 32536
850-398-5670
Website: https://crestviewshelter.org
Open at 6 p.m. on 11/13/21 to 8 a.m. the following morning
There will be a bus stop pick-up location for One Hopeful Place at 3 p.m. at Bridgeway Building B, 205 Shell Ave SE in Fort Walton Beach.
South End
One Hopeful Place
1564 Percy L Coleman Rd.
Fort Walton Beach Fl. 32547
850-586-7879
Website: https://onehopefulplace.org
Open at 4:30 p.m. 11/13/21 to 8 a.m. the following morning