Okaloosa County opening two cold weather shelters this weekend

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County is expecting the weather to drop below 40 degrees during the overnight hours of Saturday, Nov. 13, into Sunday, Nov. 14. In response to the weather change, the county is opening two cold weather shelters.

North End

Crestview Area Homeless Shelter “Helping Hands House”

120 Duggan Ave

Crestview, Fl. 32536

850-398-5670

Website: https://crestviewshelter.org

Open at 6 p.m. on 11/13/21 to 8 a.m. the following morning

There will be a bus stop pick-up location for One Hopeful Place at 3 p.m. at Bridgeway Building B, 205 Shell Ave SE in Fort Walton Beach.

South End

One Hopeful Place

1564 Percy L Coleman Rd.

Fort Walton Beach Fl. 32547

850-586-7879

Website: https://onehopefulplace.org

Open at 4:30 p.m. 11/13/21 to 8 a.m. the following morning