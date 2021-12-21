Okaloosa County opening cold weather shelters on first night of winter

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County will open two cold weather shelters for Dec. 21.
WEATHER SHELTERS:
- North County: Crestview Area Shelter for the homeless.
- Opens at 6:00pm
- 850-398-5670120
- Duggan Ave,Crestview, FL
- Website: https://crestviewshelter.org
- South County: One Hopeful Place
- Opens at 4:00 PM.
- 850-586-78791564
- Percy L Coleman Rd Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547
- Pickup location is 205 Shell Ave, starting shuttle service at 3:15 and 4:00PM
- Website: https://onehopefulplace.org
According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Mobile, experts forecast temperatures below 40 degrees in Okaloosa County this week.
The public safety department says they only plan to open the North shelter in Crestview the night of Dec. 22.