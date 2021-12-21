Okaloosa County opening cold weather shelters on first night of winter

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County will open two cold weather shelters for Dec. 21.

WEATHER SHELTERS:

North County: Crestview Area Shelter for the homeless. Opens at 6:00pm 850-398-5670120 Duggan Ave,Crestview, FL Website: https://crestviewshelter.org

South County: One Hopeful Place Opens at 4:00 PM. 850-586-78791564 Percy L Coleman Rd Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Pickup location is 205 Shell Ave, starting shuttle service at 3:15 and 4:00PM Website: https://onehopefulplace.org



According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Mobile, experts forecast temperatures below 40 degrees in Okaloosa County this week.

The public safety department says they only plan to open the North shelter in Crestview the night of Dec. 22.