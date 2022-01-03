Okaloosa County opening cold weather shelters Monday night

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa county officials say cold weather shelters will be open in Crestview and Fort Walton Beach Monday night.

SHELTER INFORMATION:

  • North County: Tonight
  • South County: Tonight
    • One Hopeful Place Opens at 4:00 PM.
    • 850-586-7879
    • 1564 Percy L Coleman Rd Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547
    • Pickup location is 205 Shell Ave, starting shuttle service at 3:15 and 4:00PM
    • Website: https://onehopefulplace.org

NWS predicts temperatures in the 40’s overnight on January 3.

The First Alert Storm Team will have updates on the weather here.

