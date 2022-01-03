Okaloosa County opening cold weather shelters Monday night

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa county officials say cold weather shelters will be open in Crestview and Fort Walton Beach Monday night.
SHELTER INFORMATION:
- North County: Tonight
- Crestview Area Shelter for the homeless.
- Opens at 6:00pm 850-398-5670
- 120 Duggan Ave, Crestview, FL
- Website: https://crestviewshelter.org
- South County: Tonight
- One Hopeful Place Opens at 4:00 PM.
- 850-586-7879
- 1564 Percy L Coleman Rd Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547
- Pickup location is 205 Shell Ave, starting shuttle service at 3:15 and 4:00PM
- Website: https://onehopefulplace.org
NWS predicts temperatures in the 40’s overnight on January 3.
The First Alert Storm Team will have updates on the weather here.