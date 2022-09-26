OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Emergency Management team have announced sandbags are available for residents before Hurricane Ian makes landfall.

According to the Okaloosa Board of County Commissioners, they are monitoring shifts and local impacts the storm could have on the community. As of now, the exact track of Hurricane Ian is still unknown. The storm has continued to shift in different ways since it developed into a tropical depression. It is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane.

There are two locations in Okaloosa County offering self-serve sand and sandbags ahead of the storm. The first is Stillwell Park in Fort Walton Beach and Public Works North in Crestview. You can continue to monitor the latest track and get updates from WKRG by downloading our weather app or visiting our weather page on WKRG.com.