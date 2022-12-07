DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Association of Counties released its annual calendar on Dec. 2. A photo from Okaloosa County made the front cover for the second year in a row.

The photo on the 2023 calendar is from Destin, Fla. Taken on Father’s Day in 2022.

Photo caption: A large piece of driftwood accepts a wave as it sits on the shore in Destin Florida on Father’s Day 2022. The driftwood was not present at the same location the next day, presumably finding its way back into the Gulf of Mexico. (Photo by Okaloosa County Interim PIO Nick Tomecek)

The Board of Okaloosa County Commissioners said FAC reviewed more than 500 photos from 52 of the 67 counties in the state.

The calendars are up for purchase. To order a FAC calendar you must create an account and pay $15 or $20. More information can be found online.