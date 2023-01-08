OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office are asking residents in the area of Poverty Creek Road to stay inside as they are looking for an armed suspect.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, deputies are looking on Poverty Creek Road and Medfords Way.

“Residents are asked to please lock your doors and stay in your homes until further notice and call the OCSO immediately at 860-689-5705 or 9-1-1 if you spot any suspicious behavior or a male dressed in black,” read the post.

The post was made at 12:20 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8.