Okaloosa County investigators looking to solve cold case murder, man found shot and burned

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information about an unsolved murder that happened 38 years ago.

On Jan. 12, 1984, Robert Cawthon, 34, was found in a wooded area two miles west of Keyser Mill Road, which is two miles west of Highway 4 near Baker.

Cawthon was found dead with a gunshot wound and burns on his body from being set on fire. He was also found with some of his clothes missing.

After investigators found Cawthon’s car behind a cemetery on Old Bethel Road, about 10.3 miles from away where his body was found. Okaloosa County investigators are trying to generate new leads in the hopes of solving the 38-year-old cold case.

If you have any information about this case, call the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at 850-651-7400 or the Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS.