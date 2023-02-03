OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, the county’s emergency operations are currently experiencing 911 issues.

Officials with Okaloosa County Emergency Operations said they are not receiving incoming calls that are dialing 911 within Okaloosa boundaries.

“Please utilize our 9 digit number to call for 911 services,” officials said in a release. “We will notify the county as soon as 911 services are restored.”

To reach Okaloosa County Emergency Operations, dial 850-651-7400, option 1.