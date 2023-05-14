OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The name of a local deputy killed in the line of duty on Christmas Eve has been added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington DC. Corporal Ray Hamilton’s name was added. A post on the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page shows several pictures of his wife Renee at the memorial during a recent trip to the nation’s capital.

Hamilton was shot and killed responding to a domestic violence call in late December. Friends describe him as a dedicated law enforcement officer who was equally dedicated to his family and friends. They say he loved his job and did it with a strong sense of humor.