OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was killed early Monday morning after he allegedly shot at deputies, according to an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

OCSO deputies were called to a townhome in the Wright rea around 6:30 a.m. Monday for a report of trespassing in progress. The deputies encountered the male trespasser inside the home.

The man then allegedly fired “at least one shot at a deputy,” which led to the deputy returning fire. The suspect died on the scene.

The deputies involved will be placed on administrative leave with pay while the shooting is being investigated.

ALSO ON WKRG.com: