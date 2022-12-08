CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office sent out a purple alert Wednesday night for 44-year-old Joshua Lee Coleman. The Crestview man is considered missing and endangered.

OCSO said Coleman was last seen on Dec. 3 when he left his house on Alpine Rd. He has red hair and is 6 feet tall with hazel eyes.

“He was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and jeans, driving his black Ford Ranger bearing Florida tag 33DFTH.” Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office

FLOCK Cameras caught his license plate the day he went missing heading North on South Ferdon Blvd near Brookmeade Dr. shortly after 1 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OCSO at 850.651.7400