Okaloosa County deputies investigating after body found in Baker landfill

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) -- Birmingham police need your help to find the person or persons who shot and killed two people, including a 16-year-old girl who was caught in the crossfire.

Investigators say they were called to 16th Way Southwest and Matt Leonard Drive after 9 p.m. Saturday night. When they arrived, they say they found 49-year-old Franklin Harris lying unresponsive in the road close to a motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. They also found another vehicle in a grassy area. They say they believe this vehicle belonged to the suspects.