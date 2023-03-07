CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — On March 7, Okaloosa County Commissioners decided to not appeal a recent ruling by the Federal Aviation Administration for wrongfully terminating a contract with a helicopter tour company in Destin.

FAA sent a ruling on a Part 16 complaint made by Timberview Helicopters against the Okaloosa County Government for terminating their operating agreement at the Destin Executive Airport (DTS).

The FAA confirmed that the commissioners violated one of the seven complaints filed, the Grant Assurance 22, Economic Nondiscrimination, by listing requirements and restrictions other airport operations in the area did not have to follow.

Grant Assurance 22 “requires, in pertinent part, that the sponsor of a federally obligated

airport make its airport available as an airport for public use on reasonable terms, and without

unjust discrimination, to all types, kinds, and classes of aeronautical activities, including

commercial aeronautical activities offering services to the public at the airport.”

The county had 30 days to appeal the ruling or make a corrective action plan to reinstate Timberview Helicopters at DTS.

The board met for an executive session resulting in the decision for the corrective action plan.

That plan must be submitted on or before March 23, 2023. No details about the corrective action plan have been released.

The county noted that this matter remains in active litigation and there is still pending litigation in state court. Further information will be released as legally permitted.

The case started in August 2021 after the Okaloosa County Commission terminated the operation agreement between Timberview Helicopters and DTS. Commissioners made the termination call based on growing concerns about the company’s operation procedures, safety measures, and impacts on the City of Destin.

Timberview Helicopters currently operates out of a lot on Mountain Dr and HWY 98 in Destin giving beach tours over the Emerald Coast.

WKRG News 5 has reached out to Timberview Helicopters for a statement with no response.