SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — The Water and Sewer Department for Okaloosa County said Flushable Wipes are destroying machines in the water treatment operation system.

“People just flush anything down the toilet and of course they shouldn’t because it goes somewhere,” said Darren Alford, Wastewater Operations Manager for Okaloosa County. “It goes to the collection system and eventually it comes to here and it causes trouble from one end to the other.”

Water and Sewer crews have to manually cut or saw the left behind remains of things like flushable wipes that can’t go through the plant.

“Consider things like flushing these so-called flushable wipes down the toilet, and it gets to a lift station and destroys the pump at the lift station, well that’s an expenditure,” said Alford.

The Okaloosa Board of County Commissioners issued a statement about the Flushable wipes to the public.

“These so-called flushable wipes wreak havoc on the wastewater treatment system. They collect at various points on the way from your toilet to the reclamation facility. If they make it to the end, they collect on the machinery and must be removed by hand with saws and sharp blades.” Okaloosa County Public Information Department

Flushable wipes are marketed as septic safe and can eventually break down. However, they do not break down as quickly as necessary for the system. The end result is causing blockages and damage to systems across the region and country.

Alford hopes people can stop using the flushable wipes and avoid flushing other things down toilet drains to protect their system moving forward.

“You’ve got the three P’s,” said Alford. “Pee, poop and paper, or toilet paper. That’s it.”

Okaloosa County shared footage of the aftermath of using products such as flushable wipes in the water and sewer system.

Learn more about Water & Sewer operations at https://myokaloosa.com/ws/home