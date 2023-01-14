FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested an 18-year-old after he brought a gun into a high school basketball game Friday night.

According to officials, Treyvion Braxton was led outside of the game by deputies where they found a loaded 9-millimeter handgun that was concealed in the waistband of his boxer. The gun found had allegedly been reported stolen to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office in May 2022.

Braxton was charged with possession of a firearm on school property. This happened during the boy’s basketball game between Fort Walton Beach High School and Choctawhatchee High School.