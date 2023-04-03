NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — High School seniors in Okaloosa Co. can apply for the Florida Prepaid College Scholarship of $8,000.

The scholarship is meant for those looking to enter the education career field.

Applications are due by Sunday, Apr. 30, 2023.

Okaloosa County School Superintendent Marcus Chambers will present the scholarship to the winner on Friday, May 12, 2023.

How to Apply:

Please only submit one application. You will need the following items to submit your application:

Fill out the digital application in its entirety

Submit a current transcript (You will upload a digital copy on the application)

(You will upload a digital copy on the application) Submit SAT/ACT/PSAT Scores (You will need to provide a digital copy of test score documentation on the application)

(You will need to provide a digital copy of test score documentation on the application) Submit a completed District form MIS 4217 with Community Service Hours (You will need to provide a digital copy on the application)

with Community Service Hours (You will need to provide a digital copy on the application) Submit a video essay in .MP4, .M4V, .MOV, or .WMV file format (You will upload this on the application) The video can be no longer than two minutes (02:00) and should explain why you have chosen to pursue a career in education.

Please have these items collected and accessible while completing the application. You will not be able to save and come back to your application, it will need to be completed and submitted in the same session. All required documentation and application elements (video essay) must be submitted as outlined in the instructions provided by the deadline or the application will be disqualified.

To qualify for the scholarship, students must be a senior attending a public high school in the Okaloosa County School District. Applicants should be pursuing a career in education and meet the basic requirements to hold a Florida Prepaid College Plan.

The link to the scholarship application is online.

Questions concerning the scholarship application process should be directed to Hilary DeMers via e-mail: hilary.demers@okaloosaschools.com.