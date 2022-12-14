OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Heading to visit family for the holidays? Worried about leaving your home alone while you’re gone? Deputies with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office will check on your home while you’re away.

OCSO has a place on its website where residents can fill out a form about their vacation. The form asks residents to give OCSO the dates that they will be gone, their name, phone number, address and next of kin information. The sheriff’s office asks that people leaving for vacation submit the form 24 to 48 hours before they leave.

The service is free and will allow deputies to continually check on your house while away. You can reach the form by clicking here.