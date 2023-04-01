OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scam call where a man is claiming to be a lieutenant with the department, according to a Facebook post.

The post said a man called a resident claiming to be “Lieutenant Dan Glade” with OCSO. He told the resident they had a warrant out for their arrest for not appearing to jury duty. The resident said they were not notified that they had jury duty, which is why they did not go.

The scammer said the resident had two fines: One fine for contempt of court and another fine for failure to appear. He said the money had to be paid using a Money Pak card and to meet him at the sheriff’s office to give him the money. The resident thought this was odd and contacted the department.

The sheriff’s office said, “We hope this information will help prevent locals (or anyone else for that matter) from losing their hard-earned money to these thieves who prey on innocent people.”