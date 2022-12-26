OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office will be returning the body of fallen Corporal Ray Hamilton to Okaloosa County from Pensacola Monday afternoon.

Corporal Hamilton was shot and killed when he responded to a domestic violence incident on Christmas Eve. He was shot around 12:40 p.m., and died from his injuries around 3 p.m. Officers arrested Timothy Price-Williams and faces a charge of first-degree premeditated murder.

The procession Monday will happen at 2 p.m. and will take Highway 98 into Mary Esther. It will then travel from Doolittle to Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard and will end at the Emerald Coast Funeral Home.

OCSO officials ask that the public be patient if there are any possible temporary traffic impacts due to the procession.