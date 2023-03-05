OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 16-year-old girl is missing out of Okaloosa County and is thought to be with a 19-year-old, according to a Facebook post made by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the post, Angel Hannon Woods, 16, has been missing since around 2 p.m. on March 2. Angel never returned home from Niceville High School. She was last seen wearing a green t-shirt, Christmas pajama pants, black socks and slide sandals.

Deputies said she is believed to be with 19-year-old D’ante Dupree. Angel is 5’2″ tall, has brown hair and green eyes, and weighs between 90 lbs and 100 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.