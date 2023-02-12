Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a woman who went missing after her kayak overturned Saturday. (OCSO)

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a woman who went missing after her kayak overturned Saturday.

According to officials, two people were in a kayak near Gilligan’s Watersports in Destin Harbor when their kayak overturned. The kayak overturned at 6:15 p.m. after the wake from a large boat hit the kayak.

One person was found at 9 p.m. holding onto a pylon behind Harbor Docks. The second person, a woman, was not found. The search for the woman continues Sunday.

The woman is 30 years old, 100 pounds, 5 foot 6 inches, with long brown dreadlocks. She was in blue jeans, timberland boots, and an orange life vest when she was last seen. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OCSO.