OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are attempting to locate four people who allegedly stole from multiple local Hibbetts stores.

According to deputies, several Hibbetts Sports stores have been the victims of thefts by the alleged individuals. The thefts took place between Friday, June 3, and Thursday, June 9.

Anyone with any information about these thefts is asked to contact the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.