OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office seeks help in identifying three men in connection with using counterfeit money at some businesses.

A news release said the three men are wanted for questioning after multiple counterfeit $100 bills were allegedly passed at multiple businesses in the Destin area.

The three people may be traveling in a white 2022 Nissan Rogue with a California license plate.

Anyone with information on these incidents can contact the OCSO or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers.