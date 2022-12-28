Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public for help locating a missing teenager.

According to a Facebook post, Noah Reese Casey, 16, was reported missing on Dec. 27, 2022. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said he is a missing runaway. Noah is 5’6″ with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen in the area of Palmetto Avenue in Crestview.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 will update this story with updated information when it becomes available.