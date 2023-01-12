OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they have detained one person, while another was transported to the hospital for a “domestic-related shooting incident” on Lakeview Street in Florosa Thursday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the OCSO.

The post said the person being transported to the hospital suffered a “non-life-threatening” injury.

In one photo, you can see a large police presence of at least three deputies’ vehicles. In another photo, you can see yellow caution tape and what appears to be deputies near a home with a red vehicle outside of it.

There is no other information at this time. Deputies did not say what caused the shooting. OCSO posted to Facebook at around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 11.