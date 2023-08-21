OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man who worked as a “civilian employee” with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office was fired and arrested Monday on warrants that were issued out of San Juan County, N.M., according to a release from OCSO.

Eli Lisko, 46, had been an I.T. manager with OCSO since September of 2022, according to OCSO Sheriff Eric Aden. The OCSO was contacted by the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, in regard to felony warrants that were recently filed criminal charges.

The warrant accused Lisko of sexual child abuse that the alleged victim said took place between January 1995 and October 1997 in San Juan County.

“It goes without saying we took prompt action to assist New Mexico investigators in every way possible,” said Sheriff Aden. “He was immediately terminated this morning. I want to thank our personnel for their dedication and professionalism in handling the situation. Our hearts go out to the victim and we pray justice will be served.”

Lisko is currently being held in the Okaloosa County Jail pending extradition to New Mexico.