OCEAN CITY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office made a public plea Wednesday, Feb. 1 for information in a 33-year missing teenager case.

Andrea Durham, a 13-year-old girl disappeared from her family’s Ocean City apartment near Fort Walton Beach on Feb. 1, 1990.

OCSO is still hoping to find her.

According to “The Charley Project,” a missing persons’ site, Andrea was last seen at the Royale Apartments at the corner of Colonial Drive and Mayflower Avenue.

The site reports Andrea’s mom and sister left the apartment and she was gone when they returned two hours later. There were no signs of forced entry.

Authorities believe the case to be a runaway or non-family abduction.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Emerald Coast Crime Stopper at 850-863-8477 or OCSO at (850) 609-2000.