MARY ESTHER, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help gathering information about a deadly motorcycle crash in the early morning hours of Aug. 13, according to an OCSO Facebook post.

OCSO said a 30-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash at the intersection of Mary Esther Boulevard and Highway 98 at about 4:13 a.m.

OCSO said anyone with information about the crash should call them: (850) 651-7400.