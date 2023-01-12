FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and Fort Walton Beach Police received multiple calls Thursday morning of gunshots in the area of Bear Rd and McFarlan Ave.

OCSO posted to Twitter around 8:45 am on Jan. 12 about the scene. Deputies said the calls from residents came in around 6 a.m.

According to the post, deputies found multiple shell casings were found in the area but no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as we gather more information.