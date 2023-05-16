OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men on possession of child pornography charges on May 11, according to a release. Deputies said they do not believe the two knew each other or were associated.

Richard Gene Starr, 27, is charged with 30 counts of possession of child pornography, three counts of transmission of child pornography and use of a two-way communication device to commit a felony.

Richard Stanley Resetar, 72, is charged with five counts of possession of child pornography, two counts of transmission of child pornography and use of a two-way communication device to commit a felony.

According to the release, a search warrant was executed by investigators with the OCSO Special investigations Section on two homes in Mary Esther.

An investigation began in 2022 when the OCSO Internet Crimes Against Children received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children “regarding the downloaded of child pornography” at one of the home.

While investigating, there was another cyber tip “in reference to the download and transmission of child pornography” at another home.

“At this time, there is no indication the two suspects, Richard Starr and Richard Resetar, knew each other or were associated in these crimes,” reads the release.