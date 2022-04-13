FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Congratulations are in order for Amirah Ricks, a Senior at Choctawhatchee High School in Fort Walton Beach.

Ricks won a $40,000 Amazon Future Engineer scholarship. Amazon also gave Ricks a paid summer internship after her freshman year of college at Cornell University. Ricks plans to major in Computer Science.

“This will open up so many doors for me and I am really excited,” said Ricks in a thank you to Amazon.

Ricks was surprised by her computer science teacher gifting her an amazon package. Applause erupted as she showed the rest of her class the certificate inside of her scholarship award.

Superintendent Marcus Chambers took to social media to broadcast the news about Rick’s accomplishment.

“Amirah maintains a 4.8392 GPA, was a finalist for the Peggy Gorday Bruner Award (OCSD’s highest award for academic achievement and excellence), and serves as the President of the Environmental Defense Club. Amirah, I am honored that you are a member of the Okaloosa County School District family and am proud of you and your accomplishments. Good luck in your next endeavor. I know you will change the world!” Marcus Chambers, Okaloosa County School District Superintendent

Amirah is one of 250 students nationwide to win the scholarship.

This year’s winners were chosen among thousands of applicants and include: – More than 70% of scholarship recipients identify as Black, Latinx, and Native American (BLNA) – 50% identify as women Amazon

Read the full release and more about the Amazon Future Engineer program below: