DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County government is conducting a quality of life survey among residents this month. Letters will be sent in the mail the first week of October at random.

The county said the survey is comprehensive with the purpose of prioritizing government objectives.

“We are excited to be conducting this survey,” said Okaloosa Board of County Commissioners Chairman Mel Ponder. “This survey will help Okaloosa County staff and board identify priorities for the community and improve the quality of life in Okaloosa County.”

Residents selected for the survey can expect a postcard in the mail to fill the survey out online. If not completed, a reminder postcard will be sent along with a paper survey to return.

Soon after the county said they will open the survey to all residents on the official Okaloosa Board of County Commissioners website.

The county said the survey from NCS will measure Okaloosa Co. responses against communities nationwide. The program will be available in both English and Spanish.

The survey will include questions about quality of life, important characteristics of community, services provided by Okaloosa County and priorities for the future. The survey will not ask for any personally identifiable information and all responses will remain anonymous. Okaloosa County Public Information Officer April Sarver

About The National Community Survey™ (The NCS™): The NCS was among the first scientific surveys developed to gather resident opinion on a range of community issues, and has been used in more than 350 jurisdictions across 46 states. The NCS is a cost-effective survey of resident opinion and an important benchmarking tool that allows for comparison among communities. Communities using The NCS have reported that the tool improved service delivery, strengthened communications with community stakeholders and helped leaders identify clear priorities for use in strategic planning and budget setting. The NCS is the only resident survey endorsed by the International City/County Management Association and the National League of Cities.