NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — The All Sports Association (ASA) donated $50,000 to the Okaloosa County Public School foundation this month. The foundation added an extra $15,000 to the donation bringing the total to $65,000.

“We are grateful for the continued support of the All Sports Association who continually make a difference and positively impact the lives of our student-athletes, our community, and beyond,” said Superintendent Marcus Chambers.

The school district said that money will be slipt into $4,642.86 for each middle and high school campus, excluding the chartered Destin High School. OCSD said each school leadership can use the funds as they see fit in regard to athletics.

“On behalf of the members of the All Sports Association and its many sponsors, it is our pleasure to be able to provide funding to help the many sports programs in the Okaloosa County School District. We look forward to continuing this support in the years to come,” said Gary McCoy, All Sports President.

Destin Middle School principal Dr. Belinda Small said she is grateful for the donation and already has ideas on where to spend the money.

“We are so excited because this is going to allow us to complete our ensemble that’s in construction. We have 10 new tennis courts and pickleball courts that are near completion for the first time at Destin Middle School, so we are grateful for the donation because now we’re able to afford rackets, balls, and equipment to make that court come alive with all 860 of our students,” said Dr. Small. “We’ll be replacing also the outdoor basketball nets, they’ll be refreshed on that facility. The fencing is going up around the courts now and resurfacing is next so I’m hoping by end of January the whole project is complete.”

ASA has been helping kids with athletics along the Gulf Coast since 1970. Learn more about their efforts online.

