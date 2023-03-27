NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Jobs in every position of the Okaloosa County Education sector are up for grabs on April 1, 2023.

The Okaloosa County School District is hosting a job starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 1. The event will end at 11 a.m.

The event will be at Edge Elementary School in Niceville

300 FL-85, Niceville, FL 32578

The District said they are hiring for all positions including education, transportation, and custodial. The district said they are open to all candidates from Military backgrounds to career changers.

Principals and administrators will be on-site to interview and possibly hire candidates in person.

You can register for the event by calling 850-833-5800 or scanning the QR code found on the flyer below.