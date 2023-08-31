OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — With the school year already underway, the Okaloosa County school district is still looking for bus drivers.

According to the school district, they currently have 30 open positions for drivers.

Amber Touchstone, a parent in the district, said on some days her kids wait up to two hours to be picked up and dropped off.

“Some parents don’t even know. They leave in the morning to go to work and their children are standing outside for hours,” said Touchstone. “That leaves them opportunities to skip, get kidnapped, get hurt. All kinds of things and then they’re missing out on good education time.”

The school district told WKRG News 5 that current bus drivers are taking extra routes and some administrators who have the proper qualifications are also pitching in.

“We’re in dire need for drivers. Someone who’s a solid person and would be willing to drive for a few hours for extra pay, they’re offering incentives,” said Touchstone.

According to the district, drivers will receive a $2,000 sign-on bonus along with other benefits. Anyone interested in becoming a bus driver can apply on the district’s website.

The district said they do have some people nearing the completion of the certification process to become bus drivers, and they hope to have the problem solved within the next month.