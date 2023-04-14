SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa Board of County Commissioners announced a new partnership to develop an attainable housing strategic plan. The county said the plan will focus on developing more housing for middle-income people in the county, particularly military and working-class residents.

The strategic plan will be created by consulting firm Thomas P. Miller and Associates. In a release, the county said the firm will work with County staff and the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee to develop the Countywide Comprehensive plan.

The groups will perform economic research and analyses, conduct engagement sessions, and formulate recommendations designed to promote the development, preservation, and access to housing to help meet the need of Okaloosa County’s resident workforce and families.

“We have a tremendous need for attainable housing in Okaloosa County,” said Okaloosa County Board Chairman Trey Goodwin. “We will continue to make it a priority to address housing needs for all of our residents, including working families, by enhancing our housing inventory and identifying additional strategies that address this issue.”

The county told WKRG News 5 this effort specifically targets middle-class families and residents, different than affordable housing which focuses on a low-income.

“Attainable housing addresses more of a middle class income, while affordable is lower income. We are working on helping everyone, but this particular study is focused on workforce housing related to the middle class bracket of income.” Nick Tomecek, Public Information Officer for Okaloosa County

Thomas P. Miller and Associates is based in Indianapolis. The firm works to gather data in growing communities and consult municipalities on how to better serve the workforce and economic development industries.

“We are excited to work with the Okaloosa Board of County Commissioners and the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee to identify and address needs relating to workforce housing. This Attainable Housing Strategic Plan will seek to ensure stability for the local economy and for the working families who are critical to the long-term success of the County,” said Aaron Finley, Economic Development Senior Consultant and Project Lead for Thomas P. Miller and Associates.

The plan is estimated to be completed and available to the general public by the end of this year. The funding for this study is being provided through a Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund (LATCF) grant.

The plan will be able to share where in the county housing needs are greatest and make forward progress.