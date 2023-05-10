OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office off-duty deputy received the “Life Saving Award” after saving a Crestview mother and child from a dog attack in December 2022.

Deputy Trevor Valentine was off-duty the day after Christmas in the backyard of his home when he heard a woman screaming for help, according to the release.

Valentine then hopped in his truck and started driving around until he got close to the screams. Valentine went to the backyard of the home and saw a woman “in the fetal position being attacked by two large dogs.”

“Deputy Valentine immediately went into action to get the dogs away from the victim,” reads the release. “He was ultimately able to secure both dogs in an enclosed back porch to prevent additional attacks.”

Underneath the woman was her 2-year-old daughter, who had also been attacked the dogs. The daughter had injuries to her head and face. Valentine used his shirt to apply pressure to the injured areas and told his wife to call 911.

The daughter suffered a puncture wound to the back of her neck. It punctured her cerebellum, caused cranial compression fractures, and she had several lacerations to her scalp and left eyelid.

The lacerations required “numerous stitches to reattach portions of her scalp and eyelids,” according to the release.

The mother suffered puncture wounds on her left hand, right arm and under her right eye. Some of those required stitches.

According to the post, the mother had gone to the home to let out her friend’s dogs and feed them. The dogs then attacked the daughter.

The mother told deputies in January she believes that “Deputy Trevor Valentine’s intervention saved my daughter’s life.”