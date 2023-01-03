SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — The 2023 municipal election is scheduled for March 14. Across Okaloosa County, there are 13 seats up for grabs.
- 3 Niceville City Council seats
- Shalimar Mayor
- 2 Shalimar Town Commissioner seats
- 4 Fort Walton Beach City Council seats
- 3 Laurel Hill City Council seats
Below is a list of the qualified candidates as of Jan. 3, 2023. The list will be finalized at noon on Jan. 6, 2023.
Niceville City Council Seat 1
- William Schaetzle (Incumbent)
Niceville City Council Seat 5
- Cathy Alley (Incumbent)
Shalimar Town Commissioner
- Jerry McCallister (Incumbent)
Fort Walton Beach City Council
- Kirby Locklear (Incumbent)
- M.G. Moran (Incumbent)
- Ryan Hartman
- Nathan Kelley (Incumbent)
- Gareth Stearns
- Jason Harwell