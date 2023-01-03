SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — The 2023 municipal election is scheduled for March 14. Across Okaloosa County, there are 13 seats up for grabs.

3 Niceville City Council seats

Shalimar Mayor

2 Shalimar Town Commissioner seats

4 Fort Walton Beach City Council seats

3 Laurel Hill City Council seats

Below is a list of the qualified candidates as of Jan. 3, 2023. The list will be finalized at noon on Jan. 6, 2023.

Niceville City Council Seat 1

William Schaetzle (Incumbent)

Niceville City Council Seat 5

Cathy Alley (Incumbent)

Shalimar Town Commissioner

Jerry McCallister (Incumbent)

Fort Walton Beach City Council