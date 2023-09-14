OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Okaloosa County man was found guilty of an armed burglary that happened in August 2021, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

According to a release from the State Attorney’s Office, Anthony Gabriel, 32, was found guilty of armed burglary of a dwelling with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon by an Okaloosa County jury. The verdict was announced after a three day trial on Sept. 13.

On Aug. 11, 2021, Gabriel broke into a home that was in a remote area of Baker, Florida. Gabriel was dressed in all black and was carrying a loaded 9mm gun with an extended magazine. He also had a backpack that contained a rope and “other miscellaneous items.” At some point during the break-in, the homeowner confronted Gabriel and held him at gunpoint until police arrived.

Gabriel was on felony probation at the time of the burglary for fleeing and eluding law enforcement at high speed with lights and sirens. The judge in Gabriel’s case also found him guilty of violating his probation.

Gabriel had been released from prison in 2019 and was designated as a prison release reoffender and a violent felony offender of special concern. Florida law states that, because of the PRR designation, Gabriel must be sentenced to mandatory life in prison with no possibility of parole. He will be formally sentenced on Nov. 9, 2023.