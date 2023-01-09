FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — With the rise in rental and home prices in Northwest Florida, Okaloosa Co. has seen an increase in the need for affordable housing.

The Board of County Commissioners along with the Fort Walton Beach City Council is looking to fill three vacancies on the 11-person Affordable Housing Advisory Committee.

Three AHAC seats open:

A resident who is actively engaged as an advocate for low-income persons in connection with affordable housing.

A resident who represents essential services personnel is defined as a person permanently employed in Okaloosa County in one of the following fields: Healthcare, Police, Public Safety, Fire Personnel, Teachers, Educators and School District personnel, or Skilled Building Trades.

A resident who represents employers within the jurisdiction.

The AHAC, created in 1993, serves in an advisory capacity to the Okaloosa County Board of County Commissioners and the Fort Walton Beach City Council on issues related to affordable housing in Okaloosa County, including the development of recommendations to address impediments, create incentives or support expansion of affordable housing opportunities within the local area.

The committee meets four times a year and each set serves a three-year term. Applications are available online. A background check is required. Applications are due on Jan. 19 by 5:00 pm.