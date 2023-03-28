DESTIN, Fla. (WRKG) — Three K9 teams from Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office competed in Coconut Creek for the United States Police Canine Association Region One trial from March 19-24.

The Okaloosa County teams placed in four events:

K9 Handler Zackary Putnam and K9 Skip with K9 Handler Royce Brooks and K9 Bruno placed second overall in the two-man team division.

K9 Handler Brian Beyhl and K9 Skye placed 2nd overall. They also took 1st place on the Two Man Explosive Team with Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office and 2nd place on vehicles.

Separately K9 Handler Zackary Putnam and K9 Skip placed 8th overall and K9 Handler Royce Brooks and K9 Bruno placed 12th overall.

