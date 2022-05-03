CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The first week of May is National Correctional Officers Week. 18 vendors are hosting food and other items at the Okaloosa County Jail in Crestview.

“What we are doing is we are taking an opportunity to celebrate what we call heroes behind the walls,” said Okaloosa County corrections director Eric Esmond. “Which are sometimes the individuals in our society that don’t always get the same level of support and don’t get the same level of recognition that people who are otherwise outside in the community.”

Officers and staff are provided meal tickets. The event is also open to the public. County Commissioners and dozens of others attended the Tuesday frenzy.

The trucks will be at the site every day from 11:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Meal tickets can also be donated to the jail for officers.

“We’re using this Food truck frenzy as an opportunity to provide free meals for them as an opportunity to say thank you,” said Esmond. “They are also receiving staff prizes and opportunities to meet with different vendors and receive some of their items as well and so just a more robust effort to say thank you for all that they do.”

The event also honors the beginning of National Nurses Week.