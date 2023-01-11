FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Public Safety team is hosting a required waterway safety meeting for all vendors operating on local waterways.

This meeting will be held on Feb. 8 at the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Convention Center on Okaloosa Island at 1 p.m.

This meeting is required as a pre-season safety meeting before the major tourism season ramps up on the Gulf Coast.

Any businesses offering rental boats, or working with visitors on local waterways such as Crab Island and the Choctawhatchee Bay are expected.

The county has a link to be added to an email list for updates related to Waterway Safety, Marine Recreation and Crab Island.