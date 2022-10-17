FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County is taking measures to prevent opioid overdoses in the area.

Starting in Oct., anyone 18 and older can receive free Naloxone kits at the two health department offices.

Fort Walton Beach Office: 221 Hospital Drive NE

Crestview Office: 810 E. James Lee Blvd

The Naloxone kits have two doses of NARCAN Nasal spray in each box. The medication is only to be used in the nose and the boxes can expire.

Naloxone is a medication that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, restoring breathing and consciousness within minutes of being administered to a person who has overdosed. Florida Health Department in Okaloosa County

Along with the Naloxone kit announcement, the health department released signs of an overdose.

Small, constricted “pinpoint pupils”

Falling asleep or losing consciousness

Slow, weak, or not breathing

Choking or gurgling sounds

Limp body

Cold and/or clammy skin

Discolored skin, especially lips and nails

The health department said more information on overdose and naloxone can be found online.