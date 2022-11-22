OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team pulled a reported stolen SUV out of Yellow River on Sunday.

According to deputies, security forces at Eglin Air Force Base spotted the vehicle in the water and called the sheriff’s office. When deputies responded they did not know if a body was inside the vehicle but after the dive team inspected it they determined there was not a body inside the car.

Divers retrieved the SUV in 52-degree weather and based on the condition of the vehicle, it had been underwater for some time.