OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is urging residents to be cautious about a possible scam circulating in the county.

Deputies received reports of a scam caller “posing as a bail bond business,” according to a Facebook post from the OCSO. The caller targets family members whose loved ones were recently arrested. The caller asks that family members pay the “business” to get their loved one out of jail.

Okaloosa deputies are urging residents to “do [their] homework” before giving out their personal information. If you have received a suspicious call, contact the OCSO at 850-651-7400. To view the Facebook post, click here.