OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Walton County deputies arrested an armed kidnapping suspect after he was tracked using the victim’s phone.

David Chambers, 21, was arrested after Walton County deputies found him parked with a woman in a Taco Bell parking lot. Okaloosa deputies were able to track Chambers using the woman’s phone.

The woman was kidnapped by Chambers after he held a handgun to her chest and forced her into his car, according to a Facebook post from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office. The woman tried to get the gun from Chambers, but it went off, hitting the dash.

After she tried to grab the gun, Chambers pulled into the parking lot where deputies were waiting for him. Bodycam footage shows a deputy asking chambers to get out of the car with his hand on his head. Chambers complies and is cuffed by the deputy.

David Chambers

Chambers was charged with a stolen firearm by the WCSO. Chambers will be charged with kidnapping by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.