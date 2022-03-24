SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies are trying to find a couple believed to be in Okaloosa County.

Deputies are looking for Brandy and Anthony Harkins. Deputies are trying to conduct a welfare check on the couple, who also have two young boys with them, according to a Facebook post from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

OCSO said they are going around to different hotels in the area. The two do not have a known car. The two boys traveling with the pair are believed to be under the age of five.

If you have any information about the Harkins’ whereabouts, call the OCSO at 850-651-7400 or the Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS.

WKRG News 5 has reached out to the OCSO for more details.